|
|
|
Mr Peter Sparkes Middlecroft Mr Peter Sparkes of Middlecroft has passed away at Longley Park View Care Home, aged 93.
Born in Kensington, London, Peter was a local resident for 66 years.
He worked as a weighbridge clerk at Cory Coal, retired for the last 28 years.
Peter had hobbies of table tennis, swimming and socialising.
Peter is survived by his son Malcolm, daughter Ann, grandchildren Craig, Lorna and Richard, great-grandchildren Ada and Forrest.
The funeral service takes place at Brimington Crematorium at 10.30am on Thursday March 5, 2020.
Funeral Directors : Stubbins & Hope Ltd, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield.
(01246 823355)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 26, 2020