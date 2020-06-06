|
Mr Peter Kevin Turner Somersall Mr Peter Kevin Turner of Somersall, Chesterfield passed away at home, aged 70 years. Born in Chesterfield, Peter has been a lifelong resident. Pete worked at Chesterfield Tubeworks in the forge and later became a supervisor. He then worked at William Lees, Dronfield as a forgeman.
Pete's interests included playing in local darts / dominoes leagues winning various trophies, completing jigsaws and
was an avid reader, he also
was a scout helper with
18th Chesterfield Scout Group.
Pete leaves behind his wife Cheryl, son Philip, married to Sally, son Andrew, married to Donna, five grandchildren Charley, Leah, step granddaughter Danni, step grandson Aaron, honourary granddaughter Olivia.
Funeral to be held on
Tuesday 9th June at 2.30pm in Boythorpe Cemetery.
Funeral Directors: Hattersleys, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield S402BA, Tel 01246 232820
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 6, 2020