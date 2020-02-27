|
|
|
WALKER Peter James Peacefully, on the 19th of February 2020, after a short illness, Peter passed away aged 85 years at Scunthorpe General Hospital with his family by his side.
Beloved husband of Pauline,
much loved dad of Gary and dear father-in-law of Sarah, treasured grandad to Alice and Elizabeth, a much loved brother-in-law to Derek
and Carol, a dear uncle to Joanne, Samantha and Lisa. He was a good friend who will be sadly missed.
A service will take place at
Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe on Monday the 2nd of March 2020
at 2.00pm.
A splash of colour would be appreciated.
Family flowers only please. If so desired, donations in Peter's memory would be gratefully accepted for
"The British Heart Foundation"
or "Cancer Research UK" c/o
Jason Threadgold Funeral Director
3 Burringham Road
Scunthorpe
DN17 2BA
Tel: (01724) 865865
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 27, 2020