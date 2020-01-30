|
Mr Peter Watts Ashgate Mr Peter Watts, of Ashgate, Chesterfield, has passed away at Holmewood Care Home, aged 88.
Born at Newbold and a lifelong resident of the Chesterfield area, Peter was a mechanical engineer, working for Birtley Engineering for over 30 years, retiring in 1991.
His interests included rock climbing when younger, then walking, golf and spending time with his family.
Peter leaves his wife Betty and son Adrian.
The funeral service takes place on Friday January 31, 2020, Loundsley Green Church, at 1.15pm, followed by cremation.
Donations in Peter's memory to the Alzheimer's Society.
Funeral directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield (01246 232820) [email protected]
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 30, 2020