|
|
|
Mr Peter White Clowne Mr Peter White of Chesterfield has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 83 years.
Born in Barlborough, Peter has been a local resident for 61 years.
Peter was a Foundry Worker for 40 years except for two years national service in RAF. After retirement he worked at Barlborough Services.
Peter loved his holidays with family and friends and enjoyed going for a drink at the liberal club. He also enjoyed going out for a meal and his garden.
Peter leaves behind his wife June A. White and daughter Lisa. He was predeceased by his son Andrew.
Funeral Service to take place on Wednesday 19th August at Clowne Church, followed by Clowne Cemetery.
Funeral Directors: Porters Funeral Service, Brookfield House, Station Road, Clowne, 01246 570862
Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 13, 2020