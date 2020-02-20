|
Mr Peter Wilkes North Wingfield Mr Peter Wilkes, of North Wingfield, Chesterfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 77.
A lifelong resident of North Wingfield and Wingerworth, Peter was Pre Print Manager, at Ashton Containers for 33 years, retiring due to ill health in 1995.
His interests included watching television, reading, his garden and spending time with his family.
Peter leaves his wife Christine, son Adam, daughter-in-law Helen, stepgrandchildren Jenson and Leah.
The funeral service takes place on Monday February 24, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 13.50hrs.
Funeral directors: Co-operative Funeralcare, 55 West Bars, Chesterfield (01246 220201).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 20, 2020