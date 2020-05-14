|
|
|
Mr Peter Yates Newbold Mr Peter John Yates passed away at his home in Newbold on Sunday May 3, 2020, aged 59.
Born in Chesterfield, he had lived in the town all his life.
Peter leaves daughters Sophie and Nikita, a granddaughter Mya Rae and a sister Caroline.
He worked as an on-call leak sealing technician and his main interest in his spare time was fishing.
A funeral service will take place at Chesterfield Crematorium on Tuesday May 19, 2020 at 9.30am.
Funeral Directors: Chatsworth Funeral Services, 488 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield. ( 01246 238383).
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 14, 2020