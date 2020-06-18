|
|
|
Mr Philip Burton Grassmoor Mr Philip Burton of Grassmoor, Chesterfield has passed away on the 2nd June 2020 at
Calow Hospital, aged 91 years.
He was a beloved
husband, father, brother, grandfather, great grandfather and great great grandfather.
Philip leaves behind wife Greta, six children Brenda, Pamela, Barry, Neil, Linda and Graham, fourteen grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren.
A service will held at the Brimington Crematorium, Chesterfield on Friday 19th June at 11.30am.
Harold Lilleker Independent Funeral Directors
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 18, 2020