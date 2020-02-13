|
Mr Philip Cooke Palterton Mr Philip Cooke, of Palterton, Chesterfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital,
aged 76.
Philip was born in Palterton and has been a local resident for 46 years. He was a retired coal miner of 26 years.
He enjoyed working on his allotments, reading, and going to Tenerife with family and friends.
Philip leaves his wife Julie, daughter, Angie, son John, son-in-law Michael, daughter-in-law Alison, four grandchildren Kelham, Kieran, Daniel and Lucy.
The funeral service takes place at Brimington Crematorium on February 17, 2020 at 11.10am.
Funeral Directors: Co-op Funeralcare, 55 West Bars, Chesterfield. (01246 220201)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 13, 2020