Mr Philip Creswick Barlborough Mr Philip Creswick of Barlborough has passed away at Ashgate Hospice, aged 71 years.
Born in Barlborough, Philip has been a lifelong local resident.
Philip worked as a Miner at Oxcroft Colliery and Renishaw Iron Works until his retirement some years ago.
He was an avid coin collector and was very interested in the history of Barlborough, he made many visits to the Resource Centre in the village. He enjoyed watching films and tv and was devoted to his beloved dog Walter.
Philip leaves behind seven sisters, one brother and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral to be held at Brimington Crematorium at 1.50 on Thursday 8th October 2020.
Funeral Directors: Porters Funeral Directors, Brookfield House, Station Road, Clowne
S43 4RW
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 1, 2020