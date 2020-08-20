|
Mr Philip Clive Marlowe Chesterfield Mr Philip Clive Marlowe passed away at home, aged 72 years.
He was a lifelong resident of Chesterfield.
Philip followed in his mother and sisters footsteps and trained to be a psychiatric nurse then an ambulance man with the Derbyshire Ambulance Service. Unfortunately having to take early retirement in 1986.
In his early life he enjoyed days out deep sea fishing in Bridlington, socialising, ballroom dancing, the occasional game of pool or dominoes over a pint until lock down. In later life he enjoyed gardening, watching TV and collecting various memorabilia.
Philip leaves behind his sister Wendy.
His funeral service will take place on Tuesday 25th August 2020 at Chesterfield Crematorium at 12.10pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers to the British Heart Foundation.
Funeral directors: B Hattersley & Sons Ltd, Funeral Directors, 211 Chatsworth Road, tel Chesterfield 232820
Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 20, 2020