Mr Philip Turner Walton Lifelong Chesterfield resident
Mr Philip Haydn Turner, of Walton, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital,
aged 82.
Philip worked as a joiner at Staveley Works, North Derbyshire County Council, retired. He liked holidays, reading, watching television and looking for birds in the garden. Philip leaves his wife Margaret.
The funeral service is due to take place Chesterfield Crematorium on Thursday February 13 at 2.50pm.
Funeral Directors: B.Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield. (01246 232820)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 6, 2020