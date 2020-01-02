|
|
|
Philip Walmsley Newbold Mr Philip John Walmsley, of Newbold, Chesterfield, has passed away at home, aged 70.
A lifelong Chesterfield resident, Philip worked at Robinsons & Sons on leaving school, as a form setter, then worked at Staveley Chemicals as a tank filler, until 2003 when he was made redundant and retired.
His interests included music, drawing and painting, crosswords, reading and countryside walks with dogs.
Philip leaves his wife Sandra Pauline Walmsley, son James, daughter Emily, brothers Mark and Keith, granddaughter Willow-Raven.
The funeral service takes place on Monday January 6, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 11.30am.
Funeral directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield [email protected]
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 2, 2020