Mr Philip Wilson Old Whittington Mr Philip Wilson of Gypsey Lane, Old Whittington, Chesterfield passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 65.
Born in Old Whittington, Philip was a lifelong local resident.
He liked working with wood and watches, he liked a good bargain. He enjoyed socialising, meeting people, spending time with his pets, his parrot Billy and his dog Sam.
Philip leaves his sons Patrick, Paul and Peter, his daughters Patricia, Patrina and Paula. Philip was predeceased by one of his sons, Philip. Philip also leaves ten grandchildren and five great grandchildren, two sisters and three brothers.
Burial service has already taken place at Old Whittington.
Funeral Directors : Spire Funeral Service, 95 Derby Road, Chesterfield. (012465 221555)
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 28, 2020