Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Phillip Rayner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phillip Rayner

Notice Condolences

Phillip Rayner Notice
Mr Phillip Rayner Brampton Mr Phillip David Rayner of Brampton has passed away, aged 79.
Born in Chesterfield, Phillip worked as a factory manager,
he retired 20 years ago .
Phillip was interested in fishing and shooting.
Phillip leaves his son Carl Rayner, Phillip's partner Pat, grandson Harrison Rayner.
The funeral service takes place on Tuesday March 24, 2020 at 11.30am at Chesterfield Crematorium, Brimington.
Funeral Directors : B.Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield. (01246 232820)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -