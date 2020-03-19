|
|
|
Mr Phillip Rayner Brampton Mr Phillip David Rayner of Brampton has passed away, aged 79.
Born in Chesterfield, Phillip worked as a factory manager,
he retired 20 years ago .
Phillip was interested in fishing and shooting.
Phillip leaves his son Carl Rayner, Phillip's partner Pat, grandson Harrison Rayner.
The funeral service takes place on Tuesday March 24, 2020 at 11.30am at Chesterfield Crematorium, Brimington.
Funeral Directors : B.Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield. (01246 232820)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 19, 2020