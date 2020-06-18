|
|
|
Mrs Phyllis Newbold Pilsley Mrs Phyllis Newbold has passed away at Holmlea Home for Old People, Tibshelf, aged 99 years. Phyllis was a lifelong local resident of Pilsley.
Phyllis worked in the ATS during WWII and also worked at Robinsons and Sons, Chesterfield before her retirement at the age of 60.
Phyllis loved to play Bingo and going on holidays with family. She enjoyed 'Nosh & Natter' at
St. Mary's Centre, Pilsley, reading magazines and being amongst her great-grandchildren.
Phyllis was predeceased
by her husband Leslie Newbold, who she married on
25th December 1943.
She leaves behind her daughter Ann, two grandaughters Joanne and Nicola and six
great-grandchildren.
The service will be held on
16th June, 3pm in Brimington Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: Co-op Funeralcare, 13 High Street, Clay Cross, S45 9DX, 01246 862142
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 18, 2020