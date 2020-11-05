|
|
|
Mrs Phyllis Palmer Newbold Moor Mrs Phyllis Palmer, of Newbold Moor, Chesterfield, has passed away at The Green Care Home, Hasland, Chesterfield, aged 96.
Born in Brighouse, Yorkshire and a resident of the Chesterfield area for 70 years, Phyllis along with her husband opened a grocers and fish & chip shop, then later the Phyll's Grill Cafes, Whittington Moor, until her retirement.
Her interests included holidays abroad and at their caravan in Filey with her husband and family. She enjoyed meals out in Derbyshire, liked snooker, tennis and athletics on the television and a good book to read.
Phyllis was predeceased by her husband Henry, known as Harry.She leaves son Richard, daughter Julie Thorley, daughter-in-law Mary, son-in-law Roger, grandchildren Andrew and Lindsay, great-grandchildren Sofia and Frankie.
The funeral service takes place Friday November 6, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 11.30am.
Funeral directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Brampton, Chesterfield (01246 232820).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 5, 2020