Mrs Phyllis Sharpe Creswell Mrs Phyllis Sharpe of Creswell has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 92 years. Born in Creswell, Phyllis has been a lifelong resident.
Phyllis worked at Creswell Co-op in her younger days, Peter Pell Menswear and Newbold Garage in Worksop as a cashier.
Her hobbies included
shopping, knitting, puzzle books and going on holiday.
Phyllis was predeceased by her husband Clarence, she leaves behind her brother and sister-in-law and nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held on Tuesday 16th June, 10.30am at Brimington Crematorium. Donations to Macmillan Nurses.
Funeral Directors: Stubbins & Hope, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield, S44 6HF
Tel: (01246 823355).
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 11, 2020
