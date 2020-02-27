Home

Rachel Hoskin Notice
Miss Rachel Hoskin Wadshelf Miss Rachel Louise Hoskin of Wadshelf has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital,
aged 44.
Born in Chesterfield, Rachel has been a Chesterfield area resident for most of her life.
Rachel worked as a Senior Planning Ecologist with Footprint Ecology since 2016 and previously with Natural England.
She was keen on keep fit and running, a member of R.S.P.B and Derbyshire Wildlife Trust, a dog listener who fostered rescue dogs from Senior Staffy Rescue Club and a volunteer at May Flower Dog Sanctuary.
She was passionate about conservation and wildlife.
Rachel leaves her parents William and Rosalie and her younger sister Alison.
A service of thanksgiving will take place on Friday March 6, 2020 at St Peter and St Paul Church, Old Brampton at 12.00 noon.
Funeral Directors : B.Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield. (01246 232820)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 27, 2020
