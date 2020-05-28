|
|
|
Rachel Richardson Clowne Rachel was born in Chesterfield and spent her 17 years in Clowne.
She had a smile that lit up the room, and loved spending time with family and friends.
Rachel aspired to be a makeup artist, but unfortunately, at 16 years old, she was diagnosed with cancer.
She faced her battle head on and when told there was nothing more that could be done, Rachel made plans to make the most of the time she had left.
An online appeal raised money which enabled Rachel to take a dream family trip to Iceland, where she swam in the Blue Lagoon.
Lockdown didn't stop her making her memories and she enjoyed valuable family time at home, in her hot tub and online shopping.
On the 10th of May, Rachel celebrated Christmas, with hundreds of people joining in showing an overwhelming amount of love and support for her.
Sadly on the 19th of May, Rachel passed away very peacefully, surrounded by people who she loved.
Rachel's funeral will be held on the 4th of June at 11am at Chesterfield Crematorium, at her request, she wanted people to wear pink to make it a brighter day.
Webcasting will be available on request for this funeral.
Funeral enquiries to Stubbins & Hope 01246 823355
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 28, 2020