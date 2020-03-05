|
Mr Ralph Tansley Ashgate Mr Ralph Tansley of Ashgate, Chesterfield has passed away at home, aged 83.
Born at Skegby, Sutton-in-Ashfield, Ralph was a Derbyshire resident for 53 years.
Now retired, Ralph was a Joiner by trade. From 1964 he was a licensee first in the Robin Hood, Stockport followed by 23 years at Elm Tree, Staveley.
He was a regular golfer for many years. He enjoyed travelling, socialising, gardening, reading and crosswords.
Ralph leaves his wife Christine, daughters Judy and Heather, son Kelham, granddaughters Megan, Rhianne and sister Jean.
The funeral service takes place on Wednesday March 11, 2020 at Brimington Crematorium at 2.10pm.
Funeral Directors: Stubbins & Hope Ltd, 55 High Street, Brimington, Chesterfield.
(01246 823355)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 5, 2020