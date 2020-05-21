|
Raoul Trevor Boulding Chesterfield Raoul Trevor Boulding (known as Trevor) passed away at
St Michaels Nursing home on May 8 2020 (VE Day 2020)
aged 90
Born in Lambeth, London to Marcella - Trevor was raised in Hollingwood by his aunt and uncle along with cousins Jack and Margaret.
He served in the Navy (Merchant) on aircraft carrier HMS Glory and trained as a radio/wireless operator aboard ship. His time aboard meant he saw a lot of the world and loved to talk about this time. He had a keen interest in football and organised games with his fellow shipmates whilst in port. This love of refereeing continued throughout his life and he received a lifetime achievement award from the RA and continued to attend meetings until he moved to St Michaels.
When he left the Navy he continued working as an electrician (at the Odeon, Chesterfield and Ernest Brocklehurst, Sheffield Road then at Markham No 2 and area workshops), met and married his wife Iris in 1954, moved to Brimington and went on to have six children.
He predeceased his wife Iris and two of his daughters Susan and Lisa and grandson Mark, he leaves surviving children Diane, Andrew, Philip and Tracy, son in laws Kevin and Declan, daughter in law Vicki and Andrews partner Shirley. Also, grandchildren Steven, Michael, Marie, Jamie, Shell, Sarah, Shaun and Michelle. Along with thirteen great grandchildren.
Trevor moved to Clowne after his wife passed away and immersed himself in the community joining several clubs and made friends wherever he went.
A common man known for his honesty and missed by all in death and will forever be remembered by those who knew him.
A funeral service will take place on Thursday May 28, 2020 at Chesterfield Crematorium at 11.00am followed by a private burial at Ulley, Rotherham.
Donations to Royal British Legion please.
Funeral Directors J. E. Nichoslon 329 Langer Lane, Wingerworth, Chesterfield 01246 207037
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 21, 2020