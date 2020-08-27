|
Mr Ray Fry Chesterfield Mr Ray Fry of Eyre Gardens, Chesterfield, passed away peacefully on 12th August at Ashgate Hospice, aged 81, following a short repeat
of a previous illness.
A lifelong resident, Ray was proud to say, "I'm born and bred in Chesterfield".
The only child of Percy Fry and Muriel Patterson, he lived a bachelor life. Ray leaves relatives including Gaynor, Mary and Mark, and not forgetting his very many circles of friends.
Ray thoroughly enjoyed all his working life. From a stoking Fireman on steam trains, National Service (inc. Marines), HGV driver, Merchant Navy, hospital porter, volunteer driver and back onto Railway working; until his retirement in 1993.
He made and maintained many lifelong friendships.
Ray's greatest love was for steam trains and travelling on National Rail to various seaside resorts, including Filey, Whitby and Blackpool to meet up with old friends. He enjoyed a day trip, organised reunion or group holiday in the UK or abroad. Retirement years were
fulfilled with many social circles/groupings including Railway, Military, and lunch dates. He was a generous, giving gentleman who enjoyed his pint and a meal in company.
Every day, Ray was forever happy and upbeat.
The funeral service is due to take place at 2.30pm on
Thursday 3rd September at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions attendance inside the Crematorium Chapel is by invite, and social distancing must be observed. A web-cast of the service is also available.
In lieu of flower tributes, all donations to Ashgate Hospice or Marie Curie please c/o
B Hattersley & Sons Funeral Directors, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, S40 2BA.
Tel: 01246 232820
Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 27, 2020