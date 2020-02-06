|
|
|
Mr Ray Tomlinson Huthwaite Mr Ray Tomlinson, of Huthwaite, has passed away at King's Mill Hospital, Sutton, aged 92.
Born at Hilcote and a resident locally for 72 years, Ray was a miner, until his retirement in 1980.
Ray was predeceased by his wife Eunice, he leaves daughter Kathryn, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on February 12, 2020, Blackwell Church, at 10.30am.
Funeral directors: Wilkinson Bros, 10 Church Hill, Blackwell (01773 811371)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 6, 2020