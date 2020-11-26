Home

Raymond Bennett

Raymond Bennett Notice
Mr Raymond Bennett Hollingwood Mr Raymond Bennett of Hollingwood has passed away at his home,
aged 84 years.
Born in Stonegravels Ray has been a lifelong local resident of Chesterfield.
He worked as a Demolition worker and Miner up to his retirement.
He loved to potter in his garden and enjoyed playing on the accordion and organ. He also very much enjoyed his holidays and socialising with friends.
Ray was predeceased by his wife Fran. He leaves behind children Steven, Tina and Linda and grandchildren Chris and Natalie.
Funeral Service to take place at Chesterfield Crematorium on Wednesday 2nd December 2020
at 10.30am.
Funeral Directors: Crowder & Alderson, Whitting Valley Road, Old Whittington, Chesterfield, S41 9EY
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 26, 2020
