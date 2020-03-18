Home

Mr Raymond Cuttell Grassmoor Mr Raymond Cuttell, of Grassmoor, Chesterfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 90.
Born in Ripley and a lifelong local resident, Raymond was a self employed joiner/plumber, retiring in 1995.
Raymond leaves his wife Doreen, sons Stephen and Brian, and two grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on March 23, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 2.50pm.
Funeral directors: J.R. Hoult & Grandson, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield (01246 851194).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 18, 2020
