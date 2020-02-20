Home

Harold Lilleker & Sons Ltd, Funeral Directors (Hasland, Chesterfield)
369 Hasland Rd
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S41 0AQ
01246 277095
Raymond Drury Notice
Mr Raymond Drury Mastin Moor Mr Raymond Charles Drury of Mastin Moor has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital,
aged 66.
Born at Staveley, Raymond has been a lifelong local resident.
He worked as a security guard until he was made redundant.
Raymond liked spending time with his family and friends, watching Formula One, Western and war films, gardening and feeding his fish.
Raymond is survived by his wife Jackie Drury, son Adrian Drury, daughter Yevette Morton and granddaughter Jessica Morton.
The funeral service takes place at Brimington Crematorium on Wednesday February 26, 2020 at 11.30am.
Funeral Directors: Harold Lilleker & Sons Ltd, 369 Hasland Road, Hasland, Chesterfield.
(01246 277095)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 20, 2020
