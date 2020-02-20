Home

Mr Raymond Fantom Holme Hall Mr Raymond Fantom, of Holme Hall, Chesterfield, has passed away, aged 46.
A lifelong resident of Chesterfield, Raymond was unemployed.
He enjoyed his rock music and making cd's full of music on his laptop.
Raymond leaves his partner of 30 years Lisa Philips, daughter Carley and son Ricky.
The funeral service takes place on Friday February 28, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 3.50pm.
Funeral directors: Spire Funeral Services, 95 Derby Road, Chesterfield (01246 221555).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 20, 2020
