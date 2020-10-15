|
SUNDERLAND Raymond Of Swanwick.
Passed away on Tuesday 6th October 2020, aged 86 years.
Ray was predeceased by Brenda
and latterly, Jean. Father of Gillian
and Wendy, step father to Mark,
Karen, Helen and Richard,
grandfather of Sam, Luke, Ben
and Adam and a much loved great grandfather to Jonah and David.
Due to the current restrictions, a private funeral service for Ray
will take place at Amber Valley Memorial Park and Crematorium on Friday 16th October at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please, donations may be sent via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/
raysunderland86 to benefit
Dementia UK
All enquiries: A Storer and Son, Somercotes.
Tel: 01773 602942
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 15, 2020