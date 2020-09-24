|
|
|
Mr Raymond Webb Newbold Mr Raymond Webb of Newbold has passed away at Ashgate Hospice, aged 91 years.
Born in Stroud, Gloucestershire, Raymond has lived locally for
70 years.
Raymond worked as a Store Manager at Thomas Turton Ltd. until his retirement 26 years ago. He previously worked at Staveley and Sheepbridge Steel Works.
Raymond enjoyed indoor and outdoor bowling, gardening, watching cricket and football and attending meetings with Alzheimers Society.
Raymond leaves behind his wife Gwen, children Michael and Richard and four grandchildren.
Funeral service to take place on 29th September 2020 at 1.30pm at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: Spire Funeral Directors, 95 Derby Road, Chesterfield, S40 2ER
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 24, 2020