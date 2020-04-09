Home

J E Nicholson (Wingerworth, Chesterfield)
329 Langer Lane
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S42 6TY
01246 207037
Reece Foulkes Notice
Mr Reece Foulkes Wingerworth Lifelong Chesterfield resident
Mr Reece Frederick Foulkes, of Wingerworth, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 98.
Reece served from 1940 to 1945 in the British Army, he worked as a Stamper at Tube Works, Derby Road, Chesterfield for over 25 years, he retired in 1980.
He was interested in caravaning, campervaning, travelling, walking and gardening.
Reece leaves his wife Mary, son Alan John Foulkes, four grandchildren and five Great-grandchildren.
A funeral service takes place on Friday April 10, 2020 at Wingerworth Church.
Funeral Directors: J.E.Nicholson, 329 Langer Lane, Wingerworth, Chesterfield. (01246 207037)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 9, 2020
