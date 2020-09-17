|
Mr Reginald Alvey Naylor Chesterfield Mr Reginald Alvey Naylor of Chesterfield has passed away at Ashgate House Nursing Home, aged 89 years.
Born in Alfreton, Reginald has been a local resident for 49 years.
Reginald worked as a Chartered Surveyor at Matlock County Office until his retirement 35 years ago.
Reginald enjoyed walking, gardening, crown green bowling and foreign travel.
Reginald leaves behind his wife Jean Naylor, two sons David and Graham and step children Carol and John, seven grandchildren, four step-grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Funeral Service to be held on 23rd September at Chesterfield Crematorium, then Boythorpe Cemetery for burial.
Funeral Director: Stephen Pledger Funeral Directors, Heath Road, Holmewood, Chesterfield, S42 5RA, 01246 855101
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 17, 2020