Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Reginald Naylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reginald Naylor

Notice Condolences

Reginald Naylor Notice
Mr Reginald Alvey Naylor Chesterfield Mr Reginald Alvey Naylor of Chesterfield has passed away at Ashgate House Nursing Home, aged 89 years.
Born in Alfreton, Reginald has been a local resident for 49 years.
Reginald worked as a Chartered Surveyor at Matlock County Office until his retirement 35 years ago.
Reginald enjoyed walking, gardening, crown green bowling and foreign travel.
Reginald leaves behind his wife Jean Naylor, two sons David and Graham and step children Carol and John, seven grandchildren, four step-grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Funeral Service to be held on 23rd September at Chesterfield Crematorium, then Boythorpe Cemetery for burial.
Funeral Director: Stephen Pledger Funeral Directors, Heath Road, Holmewood, Chesterfield, S42 5RA, 01246 855101
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -