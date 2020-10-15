Home

POWERED BY

Services
J R Hoult & Grandson Ltd (North Wingfield, Chesterfield)
The Lodge, 1A Chesterfield Road
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S42 5LF
01246 851194
Resources
More Obituaries for Rene Pearson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rene Pearson

Notice Condolences

Rene Pearson Notice
Mrs Rene Pearson Clay Cross Mrs Rene Pearson, of Clay Cross, Chesterfield, has passed away at home,aged 99.
Born in Chesterfield and a resident locally for over 70 years, Rene was a part-time cleaner for just over 60 years.
Her main interest was her family whom she loved and she enjoyed watching television and knitting for the Shoe Box Appeal.
Rene was predeceased by her husband George. She leaves daughters Ann and Lynn, son John, five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on Thursday October 15, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 11.50am, followed by burial at Danesmoor Cemetery, at 12.40pm.
Funeral directors: J. R.Hoult & Grandson Ltd, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield (01246 851194).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 15, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -