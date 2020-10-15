|
Mrs Rene Pearson Clay Cross Mrs Rene Pearson, of Clay Cross, Chesterfield, has passed away at home,aged 99.
Born in Chesterfield and a resident locally for over 70 years, Rene was a part-time cleaner for just over 60 years.
Her main interest was her family whom she loved and she enjoyed watching television and knitting for the Shoe Box Appeal.
Rene was predeceased by her husband George. She leaves daughters Ann and Lynn, son John, five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on Thursday October 15, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 11.50am, followed by burial at Danesmoor Cemetery, at 12.40pm.
Funeral directors: J. R.Hoult & Grandson Ltd, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield (01246 851194).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 15, 2020