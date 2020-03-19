|
Mrs Renie Bradder Birdholme Lifelong Chesterfield resident Mrs Renie Bradder of Birdholme has passed away at Clay Cross Hospital, aged 87.
Renie was predeceased by her husband George Percy Bradder. She is survived by her daughters Lynne and Jane.
Renie worked at Robinsons for 14 years until 1961 then became a housewife and mother.
She enjoyed baking, watching musicals in London, walking, watching television and doing puzzles.
The funeral service takes place on Friday March 27, 2020 at 11.30 am at Brimington Crematorium.
Funeral Directors : B.Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield. (01246 232820)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 19, 2020