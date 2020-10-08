Home

Mrs Renie German Clowne Mrs Renie German of Clowne has passed away peacefully at Cliff House Nursing Home, Clowne, aged 100 years.
Born in Clowne, Renie has been a lifelong local resident.
Renie worked for Bowskill's and during this worked at the Munitions Factory and later worked at Cliff House Nursing Home.
She loved reading, gardening, bingo and holidays but most of all her family.
Renie leaves behind her daughter, one step-son, two step-daughters, one niece, three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.
Service and cremation on Wednesday 14th October at Chesterfield Crematorium at 1.50pm. Anyone wishing to attend the funeral but unable to enter the chapel the service will be relayed outside.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 8, 2020
