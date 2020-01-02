|
Mrs Reta Higgins Mastin Moor Lifelong Chesterfield resident Mrs Reta Higgins of Mastin Moor has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 76.
Reta was born in Barrow Hill and worked as a Staff Nurse at Whittington Hall Hospital and was a nurse at a nursing home at Duckmanton, for over 30 years retiring in 1992
Her interests and hobbies included Chesterfield FC, watching football and cricket on television, having family meals out and crossword puzzles.
Reta is survived by her twin sons Paul and Andrew Higgins,
three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
The funeral service takes place at Chesterfield Crematorium on Thursday January 9, 2020, at 12.10pm.
Funeral Directors : B.Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield.( 01246 232820)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 2, 2020