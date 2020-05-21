|
Mrs Rhoda Mary Brassington Brimington Mrs Rhoda Mary Brassington, formerly of Old Whittington, passed away at The Spinney Care Home, Brimington, Chesterfield, aged 101.
Born in Chesterfield, Rhoda was a lifelong local resident. Up until marriage, Rhoda worked for Robinson's Round Box Department, she then became a housewife.
Rhoda loved dancing and performed many times with Robinson's Operatic Society, she loved to knit, do crosswords and spend time with her family.
Rhoda was predeceased by her husband Francis Charles Brassington, she leaves her son Peter and daughter in law Val, she also leaves five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
The Funeral service takes place on Thursday May 28 2020, 9am at Chesterfield Crematorium. Due to Covid 19, the service is for family members only.
Funeral Directors: B.Hattersley &Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield. (01246 232820)
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 21, 2020