Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rhoda Buckle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rhoda Buckle

Notice Condolences

Rhoda Buckle Notice
Mrs Rhoda Buckle Inkersall Lifelong Derbyshire resident
Mrs Rhoda Buckle of Inkersall has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 88.
Before her marriage Rhoda worked at Staveley Works then Marks and Spencer and Wigfalls Catalogue.
She was interested in knitting, spending time with family and going out for family meals.
Rhoda was wife of the late Roland. She leaves daughter Jean, son-in-law Stephen, two granddaughters and husbands Sarah, Louise, Michael and Adam, four great-grandchildren Ella, Mia, Freddie and Riley.
The funeral service takes place on February 12, 2020 at Brimington Crematorium at 1.10pm.
Funeral Directors : Stubbins & Hope Ltd, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield.
(01246 823355).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -