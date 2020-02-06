|
Mrs Rhoda Buckle Inkersall Lifelong Derbyshire resident
Mrs Rhoda Buckle of Inkersall has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 88.
Before her marriage Rhoda worked at Staveley Works then Marks and Spencer and Wigfalls Catalogue.
She was interested in knitting, spending time with family and going out for family meals.
Rhoda was wife of the late Roland. She leaves daughter Jean, son-in-law Stephen, two granddaughters and husbands Sarah, Louise, Michael and Adam, four great-grandchildren Ella, Mia, Freddie and Riley.
The funeral service takes place on February 12, 2020 at Brimington Crematorium at 1.10pm.
Funeral Directors : Stubbins & Hope Ltd, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield.
(01246 823355).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 6, 2020