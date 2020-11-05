Home

Richard Davis

Richard Davis Notice
Davis Richard John Of Kilburn
Passed away peacefully at home on Sunday 11th October 2020, aged 71 years.

Survived by wife Sue,
son Gareth, daughter-in-law Emma
and sister Lynne.
Richard worked at Davis of Derby, Qualcast, Morrison Shand, British Coal Enterprises and Fairfax Meadow.
He was also a regular visitor to Derbyshire's non-league football grounds.
Richard will be sadly missed by
all who knew and loved him.

The Funeral Service will be held at Amber Valley Memorial Park and Crematorium, Swanwick on Monday 9th November 2020 at 10.00am.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given at the service for the
Treetops Hospice or Marie Curie.

All enquiries to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
5 Nottingham Road, Ripley,
DE5 3DJ
Tel: 01773 570136
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 5, 2020
