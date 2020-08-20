|
|
|
Mr Richard Dawson Tapton Mr Richard Dawson of Balmoak Lane, Tapton, Chesterfield passed away peacefully at home, aged 60 years.
He was a lifelong resident of Chesterfield.
Richard was a Senior General Foreman for Buckingham Group Contracting - civil engineering and rail - for twenty years.
As a former professional footballer Richard had a keen interest in football and was delighted to see his beloved Liverpool finally lift the Premier League trophy.
He also loved rugby and cricket and enjoyed horse racing. Richard had a big family and enjoyed spending time with them whenever possible.
Richard leaves behind his wife Lynne, children Richard, Ryan and Milly and his grandchildren Lewis, Fiona, Phoebe, Isobel, Ollie, Tommy and Charlie.
His funeral service will take place on Monday 24th August, 3.50pm at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral directors: Co-op Funeralcare, 276 Newbold Road, Chesterfield, S41 7AJ.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 20, 2020