Mr Richard Charles Hewitt Kings Lynn Mr Richard Charles Hewitt passed away peacefully at his home in Kings Lynn on 1 August 2020, aged 66.
Leaving a much loved partner Sue and son William, sisters Diane and Jane and brother-in-law Lou.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Formerly of Chesterfield, Richard had lived in Kings Lynn for the last 32 years where he worked as a HGV lorry driver and had recently retired.
In his younger days Richard played darts locally and for Derbyshire, and more recently enjoyed doing crosswords, sketching and going on holiday with Sue.
Due to the current circumstances a private family funeral has taken place in Kings Lynn.
Donations if desired, for Cancer Care and Treatment Fund, Queen Elizabeth Hospital and Kidney Fund Dialysis Unit QEH via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary.
Funeral Directors: Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, Kings Lynn PE30 1QH, tel 01553 771399
Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 20, 2020