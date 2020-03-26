Home

Mr Richard Owen Old Whittington Mr Richard Owen, of Old Whittington, Chesterfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 77.
A lifelong resident of the Chesterfield area, Richard was a bus driver for East Midland for 25 years, coach tour operator and foster carer for 35 years.
His interests included model trains, spending time with his family, coach tours and his customers.
Richard leaves his wife Pam, son and daughters Sally, Vicki, Richard, Laura, Claire, Kerry, 13 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, one brother and two sisters. He was predeceased by a brother and a sister.
The private family funeral service takes place on Wednesday April 1, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 1.50pm. Webcast available please contact
Funeral directors: Spire Funeral Services, 95 Derby Road, Chesterfield, (01246 221555) for further details.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 26, 2020
