Mr Richard Pitchford Hasland Mr Richard Pitchford, of Hasland, has passed away at Ashgate Hospice,
aged 68.
Born in Chesterfield and a local
resident for most of his life, Richard was a general labourer until his
retirement 30 years ago.
His interests included music,
especially country and Elvis. He also loved to collect music and when
younger loved trains.
Richard leaves two children.
The funeral service takes place on
November 3, 2020,Chesterfield
Crematorium, at 10.10am, followed by burial in Spital Cemetery at 11am.
Funeral directors: Spire Funeral
Services, 95 Derby Road, Chesterfield (01246 221555).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 29, 2020