Mr Richard Duncan Bradbury Robinson Mr Richard Duncan Bradbury Robinson of Brampton has passed away at Ashgate Hospice, aged 81 years.
Born in Chesterfield, Richard has been a lifelong local resident.
Richard was part of the Robinson family, he was a Director of the family firm (starting from University, he retired in 1998).
Richard loved sailing at Abersoch, cycling on the trails in the Peak. He also enjoyed gardening. Richard was Chairman of Scarsdale Probus 2012/13. He belonged to lots of local societies. He gave talks on Robinson's History and
Cannon Mill.
Richard leaves behind his wife Mrs Hazel Robinson, step-son Jamie, daughters Rachael and Fiona, six grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
The funeral service has taken place on Monday 7th September at 11.30am at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Donations to Ashgate Hospice.
Funeral Directors: B Hattersley & Sons Funeral Directors, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, S40 2BA. Tel: 01246 232820
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 10, 2020