Mrs Rita Rowan Lower Pilsley Mrs Rita Rowan, of Lower Pilsley,
Chesterfield, has passed away at
Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 75.
Born at Clay Cross and a lifelong
resident of the Chesterfield area, Rita was a retired machinist.
Her interests included shopping,
gardening, spending time with her family and enjoying holidays with her husband in their static caravan at
Tattershall Lakes.
Rita leaves her husband Allan,
daughters Julie and Gail, three
grandchildren and five great-
grandchildren.
The funeral service has taken place on October 28, 2020, at Chesterfield
Crematorium.
Funeral directors: J.R. Hoult &
Grandson, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield (01246 851194).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 29, 2020