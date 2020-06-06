|
Mrs Rita Gillian Shaw Chesterfield Lifelong local resident Mrs Rita Gillian Shaw passed away at home, aged 84.
Rita worked as a cook/ supervisor at William Rhodes Secondary School for many years prior to retiring.
In her early years she was interested in ten pin bowling and socialising, and latterly reading, gardening and going out into Derbyshire with her family.
She is predeceased by her husband Jim, and survived by her sons Brett and Andrew, daughters in law Julie and Carole, and grandchildren Steven and Nicola.
Rita's funeral service will take place on Wednesday June 10th at Brimington Crematorium
at 10am.
No flowers please. Donations to Ashgate Hospicecare.
Funeral Directors: B Hattersley and Sons, 211 Chatsworth Road, Tel: (01246) 232820
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 6, 2020