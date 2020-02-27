|
|
|
Mr Robert Bromley Mansfield Mr Robert Martin Bromley, of Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, has died at home, aged 60.
Born in Montreal, Canada and a local resident for 45 years, Robert was self-employed and a former Royal Marine.
His interests included spending time with family, travel and music, gardening, various Royal Marine charities.
Robert was predeceased his wife Valerie. He leaves daughter Camilla, son Tobias, mum Edna, brother Alan, sisters Susan, Claire, Caroline and six grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on February 27, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 11.30am.
Funeral directors: Harold Lilleker & Sons, 369 Hasland, Road, Hasland, Chesterfield (01246 277095).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 27, 2020