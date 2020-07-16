|
Mr Robert Graham Brookes (Bob) Holymoorside Mr Robert Graham Brookes (Bob) of Pennywell Drive, Holymoorside has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 74 years.
Born in Wolverhampton, Bob has been a local resident for 45 years.
Bob worked for 24 years at the Royal Hospital as a Director of Personnel and 14 years Vice Principal of Loughborough College.
Bob enjoyed gardening, supported Wolves Football Club and enjoyed theatre and music of all sorts.
Bob leaves behind his wife of 50 years Penny, children Samantha and Tony and grandchildren Daniel and Matthew.
Funeral service to be held on
Wednesday 22nd July 2020 at 2.30pm at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: Birds Funeral Services, 44 Loads Road, Holymoorside, S42 7EU, 01246 566592
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 16, 2020