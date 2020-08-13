Home

Mr Robert Nigel Davenport Walton Mr Robert Nigel Davenport of Walton has passed away at home on 29th July 2020, aged 54 years.
Born in Chesterfield, Robert has been a local resident for most of his life.
Robert worked as a School Caretaker at Parkside School, Chesterfield for around 7 years.
Robert enjoyed music and theatre, watching Chesterfield Football Club as he was a season ticket holder and also watching Liverpool FC.
Robert leaves behind his partner Chris, step-mother Jean, sister Elaine and her partner Brett.
Funeral service to be held on Wednesday 19th August 2020 at 11.30am at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, 01246 232820
Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 13, 2020
